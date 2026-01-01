Pizza with the Press - Event Details

Pizza with the Press Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: CC 202-A Come down to the Ke Kalahea Student-run Newspaper office and enjoy our new February issue with some complimentary pizza! Take this time to meet the team and see the behind-the-scenes of what we're reporting about around campus at our tabling event! Special Restrictions: Free For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 631-0467

