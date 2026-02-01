Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Hilo Vet Center - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Hilo Vet Center

Friday, February 20, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Building Community Through Conversation

Hilo Vet Center Re-adjustment Counseling Services and Federal Benefits for Veterans, Dependents, and Survivors



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Maricar Souza!



Maricar has served 6 years active-duty in the Army and 20 years with the US Army Reserves. Her job in the military was a cook and retired in 2016 as a SFC. She deployed twice to the combat zone, OIF III Iraq 2004-2005 and Kuwait

2006-2007. She has also worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs for 21 years helping with outreach to our Veteran community and encouraging Vets to seek re-adjustment counseling services and information on the Federal Benefits that are available for Veterans and their family members. She is a certified farmer, baker by trade, and an entrepreneur.



Discussion will be about the Vet Center and the counseling services we provide. Maricar will also discuss what benefits Veterans and Servicemembers are eligible for during and after their military service, and benefits their family members may be eligible for.



Friday, February 20, 2026

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin H. Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

