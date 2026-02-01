Vulcan Game Day (FYE x Kīpuka x UH Hilo Athletics) - Event Details

Vulcan Game Day (FYE x Kīpuka x UH Hilo Athletics) Thursday, February 12, 2026, 5:00pm – 9:00pm Location: Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium Welcome, New Vulcans! First-year or transfer student? Come through and join us for Vulcan Game Day!



- Women’s Basketball at 5:00 PM

- Men’s Basketball at 7:00 PM



New Vulcan at UH Hilo? Be among the first 100 to receive a Foam Shaka & Pom-Pom!



Get the chance to receive Bentos & Drinks for the First 50 UH Hilo Students



Offering Van Shuttles provided for UH Hilo students



- Pick-up & drop-off at the UH Hilo Bookstore

- Check out the shuttle schedule attached to our instagram page [@uhhilofye] (www.instagram.com/uhhilofye/)



Pack the stands, show your pride! For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

