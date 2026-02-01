Black History Month Film Series - Announcement Details

Black History Month Film Series

#Legacy In Motion

Black Traiblazers in Sport: A Film Series



Black History Month (BHM), was established to recognize and celebrate the contributions of African Americans, and to remember profound leaders who have left behind a legacy that has inspired others. It also provides an opportunity to reflect upon and promote an understanding of the history, diaspora and culture of people of African Heritage. This year’s theme is “A Century of Black History Commemorations” and honors the 100th anniversary of Negro History Week, established by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926, which has since grown into Black History Month.

Please join us as we kick off our Black History Month Film Series: Black Trailblazers in Sport. This series will feature prominent Black figures in sport who broke down barriers that continue to benefit all athletes. We will meet every Wednesday during the month of February at 5.30 PM in UCB 100



What: Film screening + provocative discussion on the intersection of race, gender, and sport.



? TOMORROW: The Game Changes.



Where: UCB 100 When: Every Wednesday in February @ 5:30 PM



February 4th: "Rise of the Wahine". Donnis Thompson: She changed athletics at UH Manoa and the lives of women across the islands and beyond



February 11th: "42" Jackie Robinson, he didn't just play the game, he changed the game of baseball forever.



February 18th: "Ali": Muhammad Ali-- More than a boxer. A global icon of courage, conviction and activism.



February 25th "Althea": Trailblazing athlete who overcame countless obstacles to become the first African-American to play and win at Wimbledon.



For disability accommodations contact hduley@hawaii.edu or jstotter@hawaii.edu

Sponsored by the Black History Month Committee, History Department and Hilo History Club

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

