Nā Leo Hulihia: Voices of Change in STEM - Event Details

Nā Leo Hulihia: Voices of Change in STEM Friday, February 13, 2026, 9:00am – 4:30pm Location: Campus Center, Room 301 This conference highlights the leadership, research, and lived experiences of emerging and established professionals working at the intersections of science and culture. The conference aims to foster dialogue, community connection, and critical reflection on how STEM fields can better serve people, place, and equity.



Participants can expect:



- A keynote address

- Panel discussions

- Interactive workshops

- Opportunities for connection and dialogue



Registration is free, but space in workshops may be limited. We recommend early sign-up. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to indicate this by checking the volunteer box on the registration form, and we will follow up with further details.



Learn more at hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/tcbes/WIS.php



We hope you will join us for a day of learning, reflection, and collective visioning. Special Restrictions: Please pre-register to attend:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfcu9SPEIStjFI39WJQU5zVo_1-ssZD7Ktqrhltyh8txFlQsw/viewform For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

