Kuleana & Community Talk Story:Heritage Stewardship at HVNP - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story:Heritage Stewardship at HVNP

Friday, March 13, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Building Community Through Conversation

Perpetuating Culture on a Living Landscape: Heritage Stewardship at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Summer Roper Todd!



Summer Roper Todd graduated with an undergraduate degree in Anthropology from UH Hilo and a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology from UH Mānoa. She currently serves as the Cultural Resource Program Manager at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, where she has had the opportunity to contribute to a variety of cultural resource stewardship projects at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes as well as other parks across the Pacific Islands over the last 20 years.



Summer will discuss the park’s cultural resource management program, share examples of preservation projects, and highlight opportunities for community involvement and internship opportunities in resource stewardship at the National Park.



Friday, March 13, 2026

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

