Kuleana & Community Talk Story:Heritage Stewardship at HVNP - Event Details
Kuleana & Community Talk Story:Heritage Stewardship at HVNP
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
Building Community Through Conversation
Perpetuating Culture on a Living Landscape: Heritage Stewardship at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Summer Roper Todd!
Summer Roper Todd graduated with an undergraduate degree in Anthropology from UH Hilo and a Master of Arts degree in Anthropology from UH Mānoa. She currently serves as the Cultural Resource Program Manager at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, where she has had the opportunity to contribute to a variety of cultural resource stewardship projects at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes as well as other parks across the Pacific Islands over the last 20 years.
Summer will discuss the park’s cultural resource management program, share examples of preservation projects, and highlight opportunities for community involvement and internship opportunities in resource stewardship at the National Park.
Friday, March 13, 2026
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: Kuleana and Community Kilohana Chancellor's Office Talk Story
