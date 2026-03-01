Patch-A-Palooza - Event Details
Patch-A-Palooza
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Looking for a fun, low-pressure way to get creative? This event celebrates cute, creative self-expression, giving you the chance to mix colors, textures, and designs to make your pencil bag truly one-of-a-kind. Choose your patches, press them on, and enjoy a hands-on break from your routine while hanging out with other students. You’ll leave with a unique, personalized accessory that you designed yourself and a fresh boost of creative energy.
For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: Campus Center SAC
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.