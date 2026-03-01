Patch-A-Palooza - Event Details

Patch-A-Palooza Monday, March 30, 2026, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Looking for a fun, low-pressure way to get creative? This event celebrates cute, creative self-expression, giving you the chance to mix colors, textures, and designs to make your pencil bag truly one-of-a-kind. Choose your patches, press them on, and enjoy a hands-on break from your routine while hanging out with other students. You’ll leave with a unique, personalized accessory that you designed yourself and a fresh boost of creative energy. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

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