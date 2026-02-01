Protecting Unique Ecosystems & Species on Hawai‘i Island - Event Details

This event is being held online. Zoom Meeting ID: `83687046999` Passcode: TCBES

Protecting Unique Ecosystems & Species on Hawai‘i Island Thursday, February 5, 2026, 3:30pm – 4:30pm Location: Wentworth Building, Room 1 Environmental Stewardship/Natural Resources Management Seminar

University of Hawaii at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science Graduate Program**



The Natural Area Reserves System (NARS) is a statewide designation established to protect specific land and water areas in perpetuity, supporting a diversity of ecological communities throughout Hawai‘i. This presentation examines the unique ecosystems found within the reserves on Hawai‘i Island and highlights the management work conducted by NARS staff to protect these natural resources. We will also discuss collaborative programs that NARS works alongside, as well as research, internship, and career opportunities available to graduate students interested in conservation, natural resource management, and related fields. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 1, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements