Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Mauna Kea Telescope Research - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Mauna Kea Telescope Research

Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Building Community Through Conversation

The Practical Benefits of Astronomical Research by the Mauna Kea Telescopes



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Greg Engh!



Greg is a member of the Research Support Group at the NASA IRTF as well as a faculty member at UH where he teaches astronomy.



The telescopes atop Mauna Kea offer unmatched clarity for exploring the universe, due to the site's exceptional natural advantages—including its extreme altitude, dry air, stable atmosphere, minimal light pollution, and frequent clear nights, all of which place the summit among the world's premier astronomical sites. These observatories have enabled landmark discoveries—revealing distant exoplanets, revolutionizing our knowledge of black holes and supernovae, deepening our insight into the universe’s origins and fate, and advancing planetary defense via near-Earth asteroid analysis—while generating significant economic impact, employment opportunities, technological development, and other lasting benefits for Hawaiʻi and the world.



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

