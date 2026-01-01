International Women's Day Celebration - Event Details

International Women's Day Celebration Friday, March 6, 2026, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: Edwin H. Mookini Library Lanai In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Campus Center Events Team is contributing an interactive space that centers care, creativity, and collective empowerment through the 2026 theme, “Give to Gain.” This theme recognizes that when individuals and communities give their time, energy, and support toward gender equity, everyone benefits. Join us on Friday, March 6th, 2026 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Library Lanai. Stop by our Confidence Café, Self Care and Affirmation Station, and the Lei Stand. We hope to see you there! For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

