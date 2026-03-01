Mirror Makeover Movie Night - Event Details

Mirror Makeover Movie Night Friday, March 13, 2026, 4:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Campus Center 301 Celebrate Women’s Month with a cozy and creative evening centered on Moana, a story that highlights courage, leadership, cultural identity, and female empowerment. Students are invited to relax with refreshments, enjoy the film, and personalize a heart-shaped handheld mirror to take home as a reminder of their own strength and self-expression. This experience offers a welcoming, inclusive space to unwind, connect with others, and reflect on powerful themes of resilience, culture, and confidence through storytelling and creativity. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

