FAFSA Kōkua (Help) - Event Details
FAFSA Kōkua (Help)
Location: Kīpuka 'Alahonua Popup (A-wing side of the lounge)
February is Financial Aid Awareness Month!
Join the UH Hilo Financial Aid Office FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completion workshop for guidance and support.
Get your questions answered as we help you complete your FAFSA with confidence.
February 4th & 18th - from 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Drop by the Kīpuka 'Alahonua Popup (A-wing side of the lounge)
For more information:
808-932-7449
hilo.hawaii.edu/financialaid
uhhfao@hawaii.edu
This activity is co-sponsored by UH Hilo and the Hoolana program under a Title Ill Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center. However, the event does not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu by January 24, 2026.
For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449
Tags: Financial Aid
