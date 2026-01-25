Hawaii County Youth Commission Donation Drive - Event Details

Hawaii County Youth Commission Donation Drive Saturday, February 7, 2026, 9:00am – 1:00pm Location: Bookstore turnaround A drive through donation drive accepting donations that will go towards the youth at Kihei Pua family shelter, seeking gardening supplies, arts and craft supplies, and board games or other recreational activity supplies. For more information, contact: shuston@hawaii.edu (808) 345-4890 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 1, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements