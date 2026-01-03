International Night Tickets On Sale Now! - Announcement Details
International Night Tickets On Sale Now!
Get your tickets now for the spectacular International Night celebration!
The show will be on Friday, February 27 at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center. Get your tickets early because the show always sells out in advance!
The show features performances representing some of the many different cultures and countries represented at UH Hilo, including Hawaiʻi, Japan, Marshall Islands, Palau, the Philippines, Pohnpei,, Kosrae, Tonga and Samoa.
Sponsored by the International Student Association and International Student Services.
Special Restrictions: Tickets: $5 for UH Hilo and Hawai'i CC students with validated student ID card and for keiki 17 years old and younger; $20 General Admission. Buy tickets online at the Performing Arts Center website at https://hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/theatre/tickets/ or by phone at 808-932-7490 (Tuesday-Thursday from 9-11 am).
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: international International Nights multicultural global exchange study abroad exchange
