Reimagining Landscape, Meet and Greet - Event Details
Reimagining Landscape, Meet and Greet
Location: Library Lanai
In conjunction with the Reimagining Landscape exhibition (February-March) at the Mookini Library, we have invited Chenta Laury, a Maui-based artist, to come to UH Hilo, as honored guest, for a reception and Meet and Greet for students interested in art.
The Meet and Greet (a CAS Meet Your Majors event) reception will be held on the Library Lanai on February 6th at 2:30 pm, with a walk-through of the exhibition at 3:00 pm. Anyone interested in art (majors, as well as non-majors) are welcome and encouraged to attend.
During the reception, the Art Department will distribute information about the Student Art Association (RISO), and new programs and course offerings beginning Fall 2026. Light refreshments will be served on the library lanai.
A Wet-felt, 2 day hands-on, workshop with Chenta Laury will be held on Saturday (1:00 to 4:00 pm) and Sunday (10:00 am to 1:00 pm) in UCB127 on UH Hilo campus. To register for this event, please contact Michael Marshall at mdmarsha@hawaii.edu
“Chenta Laury is a Maui-based artist and educator whose practice explores the expressive potential and living intelligence of natural materials, honoring the cultural traditions that inform them and the transformations they inspire. Merging heritage, process, and concept, her practice fosters dialogue between past and present, material and meaning, tradition and innovation.” www.chentalaury.com/about
Please see the attached flyer.
For more information, contact: jippolit@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7112
Tags: Art Humanities Reception Students RISO Exhibit Workshop
