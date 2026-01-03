Pitch Please! - Event Details

Pitch Please! Thursday, March 12, 2026, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 Ready to sing your heart out or cheer on your friends? Join us for a fun, high-energy Karaoke Night on campus! Whether you’re a shower singer, a pop star in the making, or just there for the vibes, everyone is welcome. Grab the mic solo or with friends, enjoy great music, and connect with fellow students in a relaxed, judgment-free space. No experience needed—just bring your voice and school spirit! For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

