Pour-fect Creations - Event Details

Pour-fect Creations Thursday, March 5, 2026, 12:30pm – 2:30pm Location: Library Lanai Take a break from classes and get hands-on with a fun resin DIY experience. Students can create custom keychains, charms, or small keepsakes while relaxing and trying something new. This creative activity is a great way to unwind, express yourself, and leave with a handmade piece and a memorable campus moment. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

