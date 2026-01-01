Kuleana & Community Talk Story with Dr. Kerri Inglis - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story with Dr. Kerri Inglis

Friday, February 6, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Building Community Through Conversation

Kalaupapa Connections: finding pilina on the Makanalua peninsula



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Kerri Inglis!



Dr. Inglis teaches in the History Department at UH Hilo and has been taking students to Kalaupapa for service-learning opportunities for twenty years.



Kalaupapa Connections explores the role of place-based- and service-learning in transformative experiences that connect past and present, through honoring and preserving the legacy of Hansen's disease in Hawaiʻi. Members of Hui Mālama Makanalua will also share insights from their annual "Lei Haliʻa O Kalaupapa" event.



Friday, February 6, 2026

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

