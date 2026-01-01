Kuleana & Community Talk Story with Dr. Kerri Inglis - Event Details
Kuleana & Community Talk Story with Dr. Kerri Inglis
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
Building Community Through Conversation
Kalaupapa Connections: finding pilina on the Makanalua peninsula
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Kerri Inglis!
Dr. Inglis teaches in the History Department at UH Hilo and has been taking students to Kalaupapa for service-learning opportunities for twenty years.
Kalaupapa Connections explores the role of place-based- and service-learning in transformative experiences that connect past and present, through honoring and preserving the legacy of Hansen's disease in Hawaiʻi. Members of Hui Mālama Makanalua will also share insights from their annual "Lei Haliʻa O Kalaupapa" event.
Friday, February 6, 2026
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Kerri Inglis teaches in the History Department at UH Hilo and has been taking students to Kalaupapa for service-learning opportunities for twenty years.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: Chancellor's Office Kilohana Kuleana Kuleana and Community Talk Story Kalaupapa Mookini Library
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Leardership, Storytelling, and Scholarship Opportunities
- **COME AND MEET KIM L. HUNTER!** Join us to connect with Kim L. Hunter, CEO of LaGRANT Communications and a national advocate for student access to higher education through scholarships. ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
- Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.