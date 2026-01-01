Make Your Mark 2026: DIY BINGO & PUNCH Cards (FYE) - Event Details
Make Your Mark 2026: DIY BINGO & PUNCH Cards (FYE)
Location: Hale Kēhau Lounge
WELCOMING ALL UH HILO FIRST YEAR & TRANSFER STUDENTS:
Make Your Mark 2026
Feb 3, 2026
DIY Bingo & Punch Cards at Hale Kēhau Lounge - 5-8PM
Punch into 2026 Goals
Join us for a fun, hands-on event where you can create your own 2026 goal bingo card and DIY Punch Cards with small achievable goals!
Bring a friend or roommate and set your goals together, play, plan, and start the year strong!
Ready to make 2026 your year? Join us for a fun, hands-on goal-setting activity where you’ll create your own 2026 Goal BINGO card and punch cards with small, achievable goals.
Work with your roommates or friends, set goals together, and stay motivated all year long. Start strong, celebrate your wins, and punch into your goals with us!
- All supplies provided- See you there!
For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disabilities Services at
(808) 932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu by JAN 23, 2026
For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382
Tags: Housing First Year Transfer Goal Setting Arts & Crafts
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Leardership, Storytelling, and Scholarship Opportunities
- **COME AND MEET KIM L. HUNTER!** Join us to connect with Kim L. Hunter, CEO of LaGRANT Communications and a national advocate for student access to higher education through scholarships. ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
- Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.