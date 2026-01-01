Make Your Mark 2026: DIY BINGO & PUNCH Cards (FYE) - Event Details

Make Your Mark 2026: DIY BINGO & PUNCH Cards (FYE) Tuesday, February 3, 2026, 5:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Hale Kēhau Lounge WELCOMING ALL UH HILO FIRST YEAR & TRANSFER STUDENTS:



Make Your Mark 2026



Feb 3, 2026



DIY Bingo & Punch Cards at Hale Kēhau Lounge - 5-8PM



Punch into 2026 Goals

Join us for a fun, hands-on event where you can create your own 2026 goal bingo card and DIY Punch Cards with small achievable goals!



Bring a friend or roommate and set your goals together, play, plan, and start the year strong!



Ready to make 2026 your year? Join us for a fun, hands-on goal-setting activity where you’ll create your own 2026 Goal BINGO card and punch cards with small, achievable goals.



Work with your roommates or friends, set goals together, and stay motivated all year long. Start strong, celebrate your wins, and punch into your goals with us!



- All supplies provided- See you there!



For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disabilities Services at

(808) 932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu by JAN 23, 2026 For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 1, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements