Kalaupapa month: The Wind & The Reckoning - Event Details

Kalaupapa month: The Wind & The Reckoning Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 5:30pm – 7:30pm Location: UCB100 Showing of the film - The Wind & The Reckoning. When a paniolo from Kauaʻi named Ko'olau and his young son contract the disease, leprosy, in the 1890s they refuse to allow their family to be separated, sparking an armed clash with government authorities that will make Ko'olau and his wife, Pi'ilani heroes for the ages. The film is based on Piʻilani's telling of their story. For more information, contact: inglis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7122 Tags:

