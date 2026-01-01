Kalaupapa month: The Wind & The Reckoning - Event Details
Kalaupapa month: The Wind & The Reckoning
Location: UCB100
Showing of the film - The Wind & The Reckoning. When a paniolo from Kauaʻi named Ko'olau and his young son contract the disease, leprosy, in the 1890s they refuse to allow their family to be separated, sparking an armed clash with government authorities that will make Ko'olau and his wife, Pi'ilani heroes for the ages. The film is based on Piʻilani's telling of their story.
For more information, contact: inglis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7122
Tags: Educational History Kalaupapa
