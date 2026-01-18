Kalaupapa month: Molokai-The Story of Father Damien - Event Details

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

Kalaupapa month: Molokai-The Story of Father Damien Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 5:30pm – 7:30pm Location: UCB100 Showing of the film - Molokai: The Story of Father Damien. Based on a true story, this drama focuses on Father Damien, a Roman Catholic priest from Belgium who takes up a post at the Kalaupapa leprosy settlement. Appalled by the conditions that he finds the patients living in, Damien works tirelessly to aid the stricken people. In addition to making the colony more habitable, Damien tries to act as a spiritual guide for the patients. For more information, contact: inglis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7122 Tags:

