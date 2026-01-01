Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising - Announcement Details
Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026.
Remember, if you don't complete this appointment, a hold will be placed on your record preventing registration for Fall 2026, beginning in April. We look forward to meeting with you soon!
Step-by-step instructions to schedule an appointment on STAR Balance are listed below:
1. Log into STAR Balance (hilo.hawaii.edu/appointment or scan QR code on flyer) and select "Academic Advising"
2. Click on the "UH Hilo Advising Center"
3. Select your academic advisor
4. View your advisor's availability and select an available time slot that works for your schedule.
5. Enter your information, including preferred advising modality (in-person or virtual), then click on "Submit".
You'll receive an appointment confirmation email via your hawaii.edu email account. If you select advising via Zoom, the Zoom link will be included in the confirmation email.
For more details, please visit hilo.hawaii.edu/advising/ or drop by Student Services Center, E203.
We look forward to meeting with you soon!
For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776
