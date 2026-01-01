Leardership, Storytelling, and Scholarship Opportunities - Announcement Details

Leardership, Storytelling, and Scholarship Opportunities Location: Library Lanai COME AND MEET KIM L. HUNTER!



Join us to connect with Kim L. Hunter, CEO of LaGRANT Communications and a national advocate for student access to higher education through scholarships. Through The LAGRANT Foundation, he supports students from underrepresented communities with scholarships, mentorship, and career development opportunities.



We’ll also have additional scholarship opportunities and internship resources available, giving you even more ways to advance your education and career.



DATE: JANUARY 27, 2026

TALK STORY SESSION: 11AM - 12PM

STUDENT NETWORKING: 12PM - 1PM

LOCATION: CAMPUS CENTER, 301





DATE: JANUARY 28, 2026

SCHOLARSHIP RESOURCE FAIR: 12PM - 3PM

LOCATION: LIBRARY LANAI



LIGHT REFRESHMENTS PROVIDED

FOR BOTH EVENTS!



For more information, please contact Kawelina Cruz at kawelina@hawall.edu

Available in alternate format upon request. For disability accommodations, please contact University Relations at (808)932-7339 (v), (808)932-7002 (TTY), c145@hawaii.edu, ten working days prior to the event. For more information, contact: kawelina@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7887



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 25, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements