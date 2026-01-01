Leardership, Storytelling, & Scholarship Opportunities - Event Details
Location: Campus Center, 301
COME AND MEET KIM L. HUNTER!
Join us to connect with Kim L. Hunter, CEO of LaGRANT Communications and a national advocate for student access to higher education through scholarships. Through The LAGRANT Foundation, he supports students from underrepresented communities with scholarships, mentorship, and career development opportunities.
We’ll also have additional scholarship opportunities and internship resources available, giving you even more ways to advance your education and career.
DATE: JANUARY 27, 2026
TALK STORY SESSION: 11AM - 12PM
STUDENT NETWORKING: 12PM - 1PM
DATE: JANUARY 28, 2026
SCHOLARSHIP RESOURCE FAIR: 12PM - 3PM
LOCATION: LIBRARY LANAI
LIGHT REFRESHMENTS PROVIDED
FOR BOTH EVENTS!
Available in alternate format upon request. For disability accommodations, please contact University Relations at (808)932-7339 (v), (808)932-7002 (TTY), c145@hawaii.edu, ten working days prior to the event.
For more information, contact: kawelina@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7887
