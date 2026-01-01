Student Life Center closed - MLK Day - Announcement Details

Student Life Center closed - MLK Day Location: Student Life Center The Student Life Center will be closed on Monday, January 19th in observance of Martin Luther King Day! For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605 Tags:

Announcements