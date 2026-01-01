Sand Volleyball Tournament at the Student Life Center - Event Details

Sand Volleyball Tournament at the Student Life Center

Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:00am

Location: Sand Court at the Student Life Center

There will be a 4-person Sand Volleyball Tournament at the Student Life Center sand court.



Learn more and sign up to participate at hilo.hawaii.edu/rec/intramural-sports.php#sp26

Special Restrictions: Our Sports Events are recreational activities designed to encourage participation by students and staff with a wide variety of sports that are played right here on campus.



Sport Events are open to all current UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC students, faculty, and staff! Whether you're coming with a group or on your own, everyone is welcome to join in for open play. Please remember to bring your validated student ID for entry, wear proper athletic shoes (No crocs or steel-toe boots allowed). Bring your own water bottle.



You must be a member of the Student Life Center. Membership is $118 per Semester. If you are taking a person to person class, the membership fee is included with your fees. If you are taking online classes only, the $118 fee must be paid at the SLC's front desk. (Cash, check or credit cards are accepted).

IDs are required upon entry with current validations from Lava Landing (ex.SP26)



Register your team under the Spring Schedule and before the deadline.

https://hilo.hawaii.edu/rec/intramural-sports.php



Spectators are welcome, but you must be a current student. Guests are allowed with a fee of $11 for the day. If you are a student of a UH Campus, but not a current member, the fee is only $6 for the day. Please bring your ID.



Mahalo and Enjoy the Spring Semester.

For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605

