From Campus to Career- Career Fair - Event Details

From Campus to Career- Career Fair

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM
Location: Campus Center Plaza

Benefits of Attending

~Increase Visibility with Employers
~Get Advice from Industry Insiders
~Understand Application Timelines & Recruitment Cycles
~Discover Potential Non-Traditional Career Paths
~Discover Internships & Employment Opportunities

Contact Us:

For more information, contact the Career Services- Internship & Experiential Learning Program at (808) 932-7777 or xplearn@hawaii.edu.

For disability accommodation, contact Career Services at (808) 932-7777 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or xplearn@hawaii.edu by March 18, 2026.

From Campus to Career- Career Fair image

Tags: Career Services Internships Employment Campus Center Career Fair

