From Campus to Career- Career Fair - Event Details
From Campus to Career- Career Fair
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Benefits of Attending
~Increase Visibility with Employers
~Get Advice from Industry Insiders
~Understand Application Timelines & Recruitment Cycles
~Discover Potential Non-Traditional Career Paths
~Discover Internships & Employment Opportunities
Contact Us:
For more information, contact the Career Services- Internship & Experiential Learning Program at (808) 932-7777 or xplearn@hawaii.edu.
For disability accommodation, contact Career Services at (808) 932-7777 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or xplearn@hawaii.edu by March 18, 2026.
For more information, contact: xplearn@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777
Tags: Career Services Internships Employment Campus Center Career Fair
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.