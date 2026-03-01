From Campus to Career- Career Fair - Event Details

From Campus to Career- Career Fair Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Event Details



Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Location: Campus Center Plaza



Benefits of Attending



~Increase Visibility with Employers

~Get Advice from Industry Insiders

~Understand Application Timelines & Recruitment Cycles

~Discover Potential Non-Traditional Career Paths

~Discover Internships & Employment Opportunities



Contact Us:



For more information, contact the Career Services- Internship & Experiential Learning Program at (808) 932-7777 or xplearn@hawaii.edu.



For disability accommodation, contact Career Services at (808) 932-7777 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or xplearn@hawaii.edu by March 18, 2026. For more information, contact: xplearn@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 22, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...