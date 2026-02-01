Pathways To Profession Career Fair - Event Details

Pathways To Profession Career Fair Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Event Details



Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Where: Campus Center Plaza



Claim Your Advantage



~Connect Directly with Employers

~Discover Internships & Employment Opportunities

~Clarify Your Career Path

~Build Your Professional Network

~Learn about the Organization/ Industry



Contact Us:



For more information, contact the Career Services- Internship & Experiential Learning Program at (808) 932-7777 or xplearn@hawaii.edu.



For disability accommodation, contact Career Services at (808) 932-7777 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or xplearn@hawaii.edu by February 11, 2026. For more information, contact: xplearn@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777

