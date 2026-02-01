The Bag Boutique - Event Details

The Bag Boutique Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 2:30pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Need a break from classes? Come paint and personalize your own tote bag while hanging out with other students. This hands-on activity is all about relaxing, getting creative, and making something that’s totally your style. You’ll paint alongside other students, kick things off with a light icebreaker, and enjoy a chill, feel-good creative session. Whether you come with friends or solo, it’s an easy way to de-stress, express yourself, and leave with a tote bag you made yourself. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 15, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements