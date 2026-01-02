Headshots and Hearts - Event Details

Headshots and Hearts Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 1:30pm – 3:30pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Headshots & Hearts



Wednesday - February 11th, 2026

UH Hilo Campus Center Plaza

⏰ 1:30-3:30 pm



Join us for a Valentine’s Day themed event full of sweet treats, free professional headshots, and fun photo booth moments! Don’t miss out! ❤️✨



Free professional headshots + fun polaroids at our heart-themed photo booth



Teapresso drink for the first 100 UH Hilo students who get a professional headshot, courtesy of [College of Business and Economics] (hilo.hawaii.edu/academics/cobe/)



See you there!



This activity is co-sponsored by UH Hilo and the Hoʻolana program under a title II Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center. However, the event does not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. For disability accommodations contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V). (808)932-7002(TTY), usdahawaii.edu by February 1, 2026. For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

