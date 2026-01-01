Resume Cafe - Event Details

Resume Cafe

Friday, January 30, 2026, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: FYE Loft

Drop by the Resume Café — a monthly, supportive space where students can get personalized resume help without the stress of a formal appointment. Free coffee for those who attend, first come, first serve ☕



at the FYE Loft





✨ What you’ll gain:

- One-on-one resume support

- A free job prep resource

- Coffee to fuel your success

- Tips on formatting, tailoring, and highlighting your experiences

- Guidance to make your resume stand out to employers and grad programs

- Confidence in your professional development journey

- Open to all students — whether you’re preparing for an internship, job, or post-graduate opportunity.



Register here to claim your spot today: forms.gle/m77FXtUJ97MHw4im7



Spring 2026 Dates:

January 30 - 1-3 pm

February 24 - 1-3 pm

March 30 - 1-3 pm

April 27 - 1-3 pm

and by appointment





This activity is co-sponsored by UH Hilo and the Ho'olana program under a Title Ill Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the UH Hilo Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center.



However, the event does not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government.



For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawail.edu by January 20, 2026.

For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

Tags: