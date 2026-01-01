Library Services: Too Sweet to Miss! (FYE x UH Hilo Library) - Event Details

Library Services: Too Sweet to Miss! (FYE x UH Hilo Library) Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:00am – 3:30pm Location: The FYE Loft | Student Services Center Second Floor, Room E-241 Join us for a fun and interactive library experience at UH Hilo! Kick off the semester by getting to know the campus spaces and resources designed to support your success!



Event Dates: Tuesday, January 27 – Thursday, January 29, 2026



Over three days, get the chance to:



- Explore all (3) campus spaces (Kilohana, UH Hilo Library, and FYE)

- Learn about valuable library services & student support resources

- Discover how Edwin H. Moʻokini Library, Kilohana Academic Success Center, and the FYE Loft can support your academic journey

- Redeem a completed stamp card & receive a sweet treat from us!



Receive your Stamp Card: Tuesday, Jan 27 | 11:00 AM–1:00 PM (At Edwin H. Moʻokini Library Lanai )

Redeem your Stamp Card only on Thursday, Jan 29 | 10:00 AM–3:30 PM (At FYE Loft)

( First 100 students to redeem their stamp card will receive a sweet treat! ) For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

