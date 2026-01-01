Makahiki - Event Details

Makahiki Friday, January 23, 2026, 2:30pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Join us for a celebration that brings Hawaiian culture to campus. Whether you’re from Hawaiʻi or new to the islands, this event offers a chance to learn, play, and connect through traditional Makahiki games and activities at different tables. Free refreshments while supplies last. All are welcome to come check it out and enjoy the experience. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

