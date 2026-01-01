New Year, New You - Event Details

New Year, New You Friday, January 30, 2026, 2:30pm – 4:00pm Location: Library Lanai Stop by interactive stations to set intentions at the Resolution Wall, make a mini vision board, and try out the Motivational Dice Challenge for some fun, feel-good activities. With reflection, creativity, and positive vibes at the center, you can grab wellness goodies and light refreshments while kicking off the spring semester feeling confident, supported, and energized. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

