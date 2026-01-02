B.Y.O.Blanket Movie Night: Back to the Future - Event Details
B.Y.O.Blanket Movie Night: Back to the Future
Location: Campus Center Room 301
Bring your own blanket and settle in for a cozy movie night featuring Back to the Future. Enjoy this classic on the big screen with themed food and refreshments available while supplies last. Grab your friends, get comfortable, and relax with a fun throwback movie night on campus.
For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: Campus Center SAC
