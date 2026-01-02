B.Y.O.Blanket Movie Night: Back to the Future - Event Details

B.Y.O.Blanket Movie Night: Back to the Future Thursday, February 12, 2026, 4:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Campus Center Room 301 Bring your own blanket and settle in for a cozy movie night featuring Back to the Future. Enjoy this classic on the big screen with themed food and refreshments available while supplies last. Grab your friends, get comfortable, and relax with a fun throwback movie night on campus. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 8, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements