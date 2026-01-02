Sweetheart Studios - Event Details

Sweetheart Studios Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Library Lanai Take a break and get crafty at this Valentine-themed DIY card and goodie bag event. Drop in to make something cute, silly, or heartfelt while hanging out with friends. All the supplies are ready—just come chill, create, snap photos at the themed photo booth, and enjoy a fun break from your day. Swing by, get creative, and leave with something made by you. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

