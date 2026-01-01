Neon Seoul - Event Details

Neon Seoul Friday, February 6, 2026, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 Get ready for a night of music and fun at Neon Seoul! Join fellow students for an energetic celebration featuring your favorite K-pop hits, a themed photo booth, and an exclusive photo card making station. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just curious, this event is perfect. Don’t miss out, bring your friends and feel the K-pop vibe! For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

