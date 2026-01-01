Neon Seoul - Event Details
Neon Seoul
Location: Campus Center 301
Get ready for a night of music and fun at Neon Seoul! Join fellow students for an energetic celebration featuring your favorite K-pop hits, a themed photo booth, and an exclusive photo card making station. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just curious, this event is perfect. Don’t miss out, bring your friends and feel the K-pop vibe!
For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: SAC Campus Center
