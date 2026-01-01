Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Challenges in Rural Health - Event Details
Kuleana & Community Talk Story: Challenges in Rural Health
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
Challenges in Rural Health Care : Access, Delivery, & Education
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Katharyn Daub!
Dr. Daub began her tenure as faculty at UH Hilo in 1996. She is Professor Emerita and remains committed to teaching, advising, and advocating for Rural Health Promotion and Transcultural Caring Practices.
This talk story session will highlight the current challenges in Rural Health Care on Hawaii Island. Discussion focus points will be Access and Delivery issues as well as educational opportunities and barriers.
Friday, January 30, 2026
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: Chancellor's Office Kuleana and Community Talk Story Kilohana
