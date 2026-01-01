Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Know Your Mauli - Event Details
Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Know Your Mauli
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
Know Your Mauli: Knowing Who You Are and Where You Come From
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Lehua Veincent!
Kumu Lehua Veincent is a Kanaka educator for nearly 40 years in Hawaiian Language Immersion, Charter Schools, public, private, and university education.
By fostering such an understanding of cultural identity and cultural self-awareness as tied to their own experiences of genealogy, history, traditional practices, language, and place, a foundation of learning can be established that is directly linked to ‘ike kupuna (ancestral intelligence). This uniqueness in teaching and learning is the “heartbeat” and “spirit” of knowledge; this is “Mauli.”
Friday, January 23, 2026
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: Kuleana Talk Story Chancellor's Office Community Mookini Library
What's also happening?
Announcements
- APIA Scholarship
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
