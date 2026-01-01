Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Know Your Mauli - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Know Your Mauli

Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Know Your Mauli: Knowing Who You Are and Where You Come From



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dr. Lehua Veincent!



Kumu Lehua Veincent is a Kanaka educator for nearly 40 years in Hawaiian Language Immersion, Charter Schools, public, private, and university education.



By fostering such an understanding of cultural identity and cultural self-awareness as tied to their own experiences of genealogy, history, traditional practices, language, and place, a foundation of learning can be established that is directly linked to ‘ike kupuna (ancestral intelligence). This uniqueness in teaching and learning is the “heartbeat” and “spirit” of knowledge; this is “Mauli.”



Friday, January 23, 2026

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

