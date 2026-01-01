Squeeze into Spring: Mentor Mixer (FYE & Kīpuka NHSC ) - Event Details

Squeeze into Spring: Mentor Mixer (FYE & Kīpuka NHSC )

Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Edwin Mo'okini Library Lānai

Start the semester with a fresh squeeze of connection and community at UH Hilo! Whether you’re a new incoming student, a returning first-year, or a transfer student, this mixer is the perfect space to meet others who are beginning their journey alongside you.



Connect with supportive mentors from Kīpuka NHSC & First Year Experience program! Ask all the questions, learn about campus resources, and build relationships that will support you throughout the semester and beyond.



This is more than just a mixer; it’s a chance to feel welcomed, supported, and confident as you step into spring.



Come for the fun vibes, stay for the meaningful connections, and leave with new friends and sweet spring memories. See you there!





If you have any questions or concerns, contact us at uhhfye@hawaii.edu or 808-932-7384

