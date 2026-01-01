Black Grace - Event Details

Black Grace

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Black Grace is New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance group.



Motivated to provide a different perspective and a fresh voice in the dance scene, Neil Ieremia founded his own company, Black Grace, in 1995, with ten male dancers of Pacific, Māori and New Zealand heritage. Drawing from his Samoan and New Zealand roots to create innovative dance works that reach across social, cultural and generational barriers, Mr Ieremia has changed the face of contemporary dance in New Zealand and turned Black Grace into one of the most recognizable and iconic cultural brands.



His company tours the length and breadth of New Zealand developing new audiences and a new appreciation for dance.



The work itself is highly physical, rich in the story telling traditions of the South Pacific and expressed with raw finesse, unique beauty and power.



The Company features some of New Zealand’s finest dancers and has toured internationally to Australia, Canada, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Japan, Luxembourg, Scotland, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Caledonia.



In 2004 Black Grace made its USA debut, performing a sold out season at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, with a subsequent return to the Festival in 2005. Since then, the Company has performed regularly throughout North America, earning audience and critical acclaim.



In 2009 Black Grace was presented with a resolution passed by the Guam Legislator in recognition of their work with local communities, and 2010 saw the Mayor of Honolulu officially proclaim the 6th February 2010 as “Black Grace Day”. Black Grace received a Herald Angel Award at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.





Neil Ieremia

Choreographer / Founding Artistic Director



Neil Ieremia is arguably New Zealand’s most accomplished choreographer, a creative entrepreneur and inspirational leader.



Born in Wellington and of Samoan heritage, Mr Ieremia was raised in a tough working class neighborhood in a country focused more on sporting prowess and agriculture rather than creative expression. At the age of nineteen and with no formal training, Mr Ieremia resigned from his banking job, left home, enrolled in a full-time dance program and broke his parents’ hearts.



As a freelance professional dancer, Mr Ieremia worked with many leading New Zealand choreographers as well as creating a number of commissioned works before founding Black Grace in 1995.



Numerous firsts for a New Zealand choreographer include sell-out performances at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival (USA debut 2004 and 2005, 2022), a four-week season on New York City’s 42nd Street, performances at the renowned Cervantino Festival in Mexico, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the 2010 Cultural Olympiad in Vancouver, The Joyce Theater in New York City and the Harris Theater in Chicago.





Among his many other achievements, Mr Ieremia has received a 2005 Arts Foundation of New Zealand Laureate Award, and the 2009 Paul D. Fleck Fellowship in the Arts from The Banff Centre, Canada. In 2015, Mr Ieremia received a City of Porirua Anniversary Award and the Senior Pacific Artist Award from Creative New Zealand. In 2016, Mr Ieremia was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to dance, and in 2021 received a KEA World Class Award. Neil and Black Grace received the inaugural Moana Creative Enterprise Award at the 2022 Pacific Business Trust Awards, sponsored by Creative New Zealand. Neil is an Honorary Member of Dance ICONS and Global Ambassador for What Dance Can Do.



This event is a coproduction with Tim Bostock Productions

Special Restrictions: Tickets: $30 General, $25 Discount, $15 Student w/ Valid Id & Youth 17 & Under

Call 808-932-7490 or order online: https://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu/

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

Tags: