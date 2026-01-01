B.Y.O.Blanket Movie Night: 10 Things I Hate About You - Event Details
B.Y.O.Blanket Movie Night: 10 Things I Hate About You
Location: Campus Center Room 301
Join us for a cozy movie night featuring 10 Things I Hate About You, a classic romantic comedy filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable moments. Grab a seat, enjoy light refreshments and movie snacks, and unwind with friends while watching this fan-favorite film on the big screen. Whether it’s your first time seeing it or a rewatch, this is the perfect way to relax and enjoy a fun night on campus.
For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: Campus Center SAC
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Student Life Center closed - MLK Day
- The Student Life Center will be **closed** on Monday, January 19th in observance of Martin Luther King Day!
- Leardership, Storytelling, and Scholarship Opportunities
- **COME AND MEET KIM L. HUNTER!** Join us to connect with Kim L. Hunter, CEO of LaGRANT Communications and a national advocate for student access to higher education through scholarships. ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.