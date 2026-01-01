B.Y.O.Blanket Movie Night: 10 Things I Hate About You - Event Details

B.Y.O.Blanket Movie Night: 10 Things I Hate About You Friday, January 30, 2026, 4:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Campus Center Room 301 Join us for a cozy movie night featuring 10 Things I Hate About You, a classic romantic comedy filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable moments. Grab a seat, enjoy light refreshments and movie snacks, and unwind with friends while watching this fan-favorite film on the big screen. Whether it’s your first time seeing it or a rewatch, this is the perfect way to relax and enjoy a fun night on campus. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

