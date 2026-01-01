Semester Reset: Time Management & Mindfulness - Event Details

Semester Reset: Time Management & Mindfulness Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 4:00pm – 6:00pm Location: SSC W201 Plan better. Stress less. Start and finish strong.



Calling all University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo ? students! Kick off the semester with practical tools, real strategies, and free caffeine to help you stay on track.



? When: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

? Time: 4–6 PM

? Where: SSC W201



What’s in store:

? Pro tips from Natalie Christensen, COO of Aloha Bridal Connections

? Learn digital tools to stay organized

⏰ Discover a time-management style that works for YOU



? BONUS:

☕⚡ Free coffee & energy drinks for the first 50 students (while supplies last)

? Visit our stationery bar stocked with stationery goodies



⚡ Space is limited to the first 50 students.

? Tag a friend who needs better time management this semester ? For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

