Semester Reset: Time Management & Mindfulness - Event Details
Semester Reset: Time Management & Mindfulness
Location: SSC W201
Plan better. Stress less. Start and finish strong.
Calling all University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo ? students! Kick off the semester with practical tools, real strategies, and free caffeine to help you stay on track.
? When: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
? Time: 4–6 PM
? Where: SSC W201
What’s in store:
? Pro tips from Natalie Christensen, COO of Aloha Bridal Connections
? Learn digital tools to stay organized
⏰ Discover a time-management style that works for YOU
? BONUS:
☕⚡ Free coffee & energy drinks for the first 50 students (while supplies last)
? Visit our stationery bar stocked with stationery goodies
⚡ Space is limited to the first 50 students.
? Tag a friend who needs better time management this semester ?
For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Spring 2026 New Student Orientation
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students. The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
