Vulcan Vitality Fair 2026 - Event Details

Vulcan Vitality Fair 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Library Lanai, CC Plaza, CC 301, CC 306, UCB 127

The Vulcan Vitality Fair 2026 is a campus-wide health and medicine fair hosted by the UHHSA Health & Medicine Committee. This event brings together students, faculty, high school guests, and community members for an interactive afternoon that showcases the full range of health- and medicine-related organizations, programs, services, and initiatives across the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and the broader Hilo community.



A campus-wide heath and medicine fair, connecting students, faculty, high school guests, and the community through health screenings, demonstrations, campus departments/clubs, and community partners. Free and open to all.



Attendees can explore free health screenings, live demonstrations, educational booths from university departments, student organizations, and local community health partners. The fair aims to promote health education, preventative care, and awareness of careers in medicine and allied health fields.



The event will take place across multiple locations on campus, including the Library Lanai, Campus Center Plaza, UCB 127, and Campus Center rooms 301 and 306. The Vulcan Vitality Fair is free and open to the public.



Community organizations, university departments, student groups, and anyone interested in hosting a booth, offering health screenings, or doing a live demonstration may register here: [forms.gle/Kzw4xMRS25d81ji76].



Individuals interested in volunteering to assist with event operations, setup, and day-of support may sign up here: [forms.gle/dXMWpQpKnHyiKA8R7].



Questions? Contact Sage Nosaka, Chair of the health & medicine committee



For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at 808-932-7610(V), 808-932-7002(TTY), MMKK@hawaii.edu by 12/31/2025

Special Restrictions: This event is free and open to the public. No admission fee, tickets, or university identification are required to attend.



Some live demonstrations held in Campus Center Rooms 301 and 306 may offer optional sign-ups to guarantee a spot. Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as space allows. Participation in live demonstrations is subject to availability and the discretion of the demonstration hosts. Prior sign-up sheets may be provided if needed.

For more information, contact: snosaka@hawaii.edu (808) 747-0635

Tags: