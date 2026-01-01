Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day - Event Details

Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day Saturday, January 24, 2026, 7:45am – 2:30pm Location: University of Hawaii at Hilo campus PISCES is proud to be working with the Onizuka family, Onizuka Memorial Committee, Hawaiʻi Science and Technology Museum, and Canada France Hawaiʻi Telescope to bring back the 21st annual Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026! This free community event will include exciting STEM activities, workshops, food, and more in celebration of the inspiring life and legacy of Hawaiʻi’s first astronaut. All ages are welcome! (Adults must accompany minors.)



Highlights & Activities:

• Meet a NASA astronaut

• Keynote speakers

• Interactive booths

• Robotics tournament

• Food trucks

• Exhibits and demos by local STEM organizations

• Hands-on workshop sessions for students, grades 3–12 (register on webpage )

• State Qualifying VEX IQ Robotics Tournament



Visit bit.ly/onizuka-day for more info and workshop registration. We hope to see you there!



Learn more at www.pacificspacecenter.com/onizuka-science-day



All ages welcome! Special Restrictions: Visit bit.ly/onizuka-day to register for workshops. For more information, contact: yoakum@hawaii.edu (808) 333-6905

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 18, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

APIA Scholarship UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ... 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ... 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ... Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026 **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...