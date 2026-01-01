Connections Beyond Campus Fair - Event Details

Connections Beyond Campus Fair Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai Come talk story with local organizations tackling our community's most pressing challenges!





Making connections with our community organizations is a key to student success, both in school and post-graduation!



The Connections Beyond Campus Annual Fair is an opportunity for students, staff, and faculty to connect with our local organizations who are tackling some of our community's most pressing issues. From conservation to mental health, you can meet people working hard to create positive change and learn about the opportunities available to volunteer, collaborate, intern or work with them!



Opportunities for:



• Volunteering

• Internships & Jobs

• Projects

• Networking



Co-hosted by UH Hilo's Center for Community Engagement & Campus Center

For disability accommodation, contact Vanessa Carlson at 932-7796 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), vic411@hawaii.edu before 12/30/25. For more information, contact: jmowrer@hawaii.edu (808) 284-7416

