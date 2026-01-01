Connections Beyond Campus Fair - Event Details
Connections Beyond Campus Fair
Location: Library Lanai
Come talk story with local organizations tackling our community's most pressing challenges!
Making connections with our community organizations is a key to student success, both in school and post-graduation!
The Connections Beyond Campus Annual Fair is an opportunity for students, staff, and faculty to connect with our local organizations who are tackling some of our community's most pressing issues. From conservation to mental health, you can meet people working hard to create positive change and learn about the opportunities available to volunteer, collaborate, intern or work with them!
Opportunities for:
• Volunteering
• Internships & Jobs
• Projects
• Networking
Co-hosted by UH Hilo's Center for Community Engagement & Campus Center
For disability accommodation, contact Vanessa Carlson at 932-7796 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), vic411@hawaii.edu before 12/30/25.
For more information, contact: jmowrer@hawaii.edu (808) 284-7416
Tags: Community engagement Volunteer Opportunities Internships Non-profits Jobs Collaborative Projects Student Success
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Spring 2026 New Student Orientation
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Spring 2026 New Student Orientation is open to both freshmen and transfer students. The Vulcan Orientation program runs Jan. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2026-27 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2026-27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa . Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2026 and/or Spring 2027 semesters. ...
- 2026-27 UH Common Scholarship Application Open
- The 2026-27 UH System Common Scholarship Application is available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due March 1, 2026
- **Study Abroad Spring 2027 application due: March 1, 2026** Earn UH Hilo credits while studying at our partner universities all over Asia, Europe, South America, and Oceania! All students should submit their study abroad applications by ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
