Spring Splash - Event Details

Spring Splash Friday, January 16, 2026, 3:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Student Life Center Dive into the new semester at our Pool Party! Cool off, swim, and vibe with friends while enjoying delicious food, refreshing drinks, and upbeat music. Whether you want to lounge, swim, or make new connections, this splash-filled event has something for everyone. Grab your swimsuit and join the fun! For more information, contact: pfkr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 11, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements