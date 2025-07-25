Back To School Basket Handouts - Event Details

Back To School Basket Handouts Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:30pm – 2:30pm Location: Library Lānai A grab-and-go back-to-school starter pack giveaway that gives students a friendly “you got this!” boost. It’s upbeat, cozy, and stress-free: just good vibes, smiles, and an easy way to start the semester feeling prepared and positive. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 11, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements