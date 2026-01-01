Candle Chaos - Event Details

Candle Chaos Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Create your own vibe at our DIY Candle-Making event! Students are invited to blend soothing essential oils and design a candle that’s totally unique. With vibrant dyes, calming scents, and a fun, social atmosphere, this hands-on event is the perfect way to unwind, get creative, and take home something you’ll actually use. Don’t miss it! For more information, contact: pfkr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 25, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements