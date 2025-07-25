Kuleana and Community Talk Story - Announcement Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story

Location: Kilohana, 1st floor, Library

Kuleana and Community Talk Story



Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center.



Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo.



There will be no Talk Story on March 20, during spring break.



Come to the Kuleana and Community Talk Story series this semester to hear from invited speakers about various topics relevant to you and the community.



These talk story sessions are open to UH Hilo students, staff, faculty, and members from our community. They are a safe space to share thoughts around the topic of the day and see how you can relate to and contribute to current community events, resources, and interests.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor's Office, Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic

Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Dr. Alton Okinaka, Vanessa Carlson, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7287.

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Tags: